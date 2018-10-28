Vintage Market Days at Kentucky Horse Park
Vintage Market Days® is an upscale vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more. Vintage Market Days® events are so much more than a flea market. Each Vintage Market Days® event is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in creative venues.
Friday is our Early Buying Day, $10 admission and re-entry all weekend. Admission on Saturday and Sunday is $5.
**Note: Our event is being held at The Kentucky Horse Park. KHP Charges a $5 parking fee per car.
Early Buying Event (3-Day Pass)
Friday, October 26, 2018
10:00 am to 5:00 pm
General Admission (Sat/Sun)
Saturday, October 27, 2018
10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Sunday, October 28, 2018
10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Admission for children under 12 is free. Cash and credit card are accepted at the gate.
Once purchased, your ticket is good for re-entry into the event all weekend.
For more information /kyhorsepark.com