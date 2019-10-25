Vintage Market Days at the Kentucky Horse Park

to Google Calendar - Vintage Market Days at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2019-10-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vintage Market Days at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2019-10-25 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vintage Market Days at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2019-10-25 10:00:00 iCalendar - Vintage Market Days at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2019-10-25 10:00:00

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Vintage Market Days at the Kentucky Horse Park

Vintage Market Days® is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and more. Vintage Market Days® events are so much more than a flea market. Each Vintage Market Days® event is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in creative venues.

For more information call (859) 300-1564.

Info

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
Fashion & Trunk Shows, Festivals & Fairs, Home & Garden
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Vintage Market Days at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2019-10-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vintage Market Days at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2019-10-25 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vintage Market Days at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2019-10-25 10:00:00 iCalendar - Vintage Market Days at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2019-10-25 10:00:00