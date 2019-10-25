Vintage Market Days at the Kentucky Horse Park

Vintage Market Days® is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and more. Vintage Market Days® events are so much more than a flea market. Each Vintage Market Days® event is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in creative venues.

For more information call (859) 300-1564.