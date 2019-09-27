Vinyl Night at Pizza Bar
Pizza Bar 445 S 4th St., Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Fourth Street Live!
Listen to our vinyl DJ spin the hits the last Friday of every month at Vinyl Night! Enjoy our late night specials from 10PM-1AM$1 off all beer cans$3 House Wines$3 Cheese Slices$4 Select Premium Cocktails
Vinyl Night at Pizza Bar
Listen to our vinyl DJ spin the hits the last Friday of every month at Vinyl Night!
Enjoy our late night specials from 10PM-1AM
$1 off all beer cans
$3 House Wines
$3 Cheese Slices
$4 Select Premium Cocktails
For more information call (582) 915-8113 visit pizzabarky.com