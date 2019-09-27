Vinyl Night at Pizza Bar

Pizza Bar 445 S 4th St., Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Listen to our vinyl DJ spin the hits the last Friday of every month at Vinyl Night!

Enjoy our late night specials from 10PM-1AM

$1 off all beer cans

$3 House Wines

$3 Cheese Slices

$4 Select Premium Cocktails

For more information call  (582) 915-8113 visit pizzabarky.com

Pizza Bar 445 S 4th St., Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
