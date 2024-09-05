× Expand Ryan Brandenberg Eunice Kim

Violinist Eunice Kim at Glema Mahr

A young artist with a unique voice, violinist Eunice Kim has been proclaimed “just superb” by The New York Times. A native of the San Francisco Bay Area, the award-winning violinist has been featured soloist with many ensembles including The Philadelphia Orchestra, Louisville Orchestra, and the Albany Symphony Orchestra. Her creative work includes time with Ensemble39, a contemporary quintet of strings and winds devoted to commissioning new music and pushing the boundaries of the concert experience.

