Violinist Eunice Kim at Glema Mahr
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
A young artist with a unique voice, violinist Eunice Kim has been proclaimed “just superb” by The New York Times. A native of the San Francisco Bay Area, the award-winning violinist has been featured soloist with many ensembles including The Philadelphia Orchestra, Louisville Orchestra, and the Albany Symphony Orchestra. Her creative work includes time with Ensemble39, a contemporary quintet of strings and winds devoted to commissioning new music and pushing the boundaries of the concert experience.
For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org