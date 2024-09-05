Violinist Eunice Kim at Glema Mahr

to

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Violinist Eunice Kim at Glema Mahr

A young artist with a unique voice, violinist Eunice Kim has been proclaimed “just superb” by The New York Times. A native of the San Francisco Bay Area, the award-winning violinist has been featured soloist with many ensembles including The Philadelphia Orchestra, Louisville Orchestra, and the Albany Symphony Orchestra. Her creative work includes time with Ensemble39, a contemporary quintet of strings and winds devoted to commissioning new music and pushing the boundaries of the concert experience.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org

Info

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Concerts & Live Music
270-821-2787
to
Google Calendar - Violinist Eunice Kim at Glema Mahr - 2024-09-05 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Violinist Eunice Kim at Glema Mahr - 2024-09-05 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Violinist Eunice Kim at Glema Mahr - 2024-09-05 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Violinist Eunice Kim at Glema Mahr - 2024-09-05 19:00:00 ical