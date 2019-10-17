Violins of Hope at The Frazier Museum

The Violins of Hope is a collection of more than 50 restored instruments played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust. These instruments have survived concentration camps, pogroms, and many long journeys to tell remarkable stories of injustice, suffering, resilience, and survival.

The violins are now giving voice to the horrors of the Holocaust as part of a series of programs being held in cities in Europe, Israel, and the United States. The collection is being brought to Louisville to facilitate a citywide dialogue about music, art, social justice, and free expression. The Frazier Museum will display the violins as an exhibit, Violins of Hope: Strings of the Holocaust, from October 17 to 27. Admission to the exhibit is free and open to the public, and guided tours will be offered daily.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org