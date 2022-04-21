Virtual Evenings Upstairs - Native American Rock Art

× Expand McCracken County Public Library Written in Stone graphic Written in Stone Exploring Native American Rock Art of Illinois

Written in Stone -Exploring Native American Rock Art of Illinois

led by Dr. Mark J. Wagner

Director at the Center for Archaeological Investigations at SIU Carbondale

Illinois contains a wealth of painted and carved Native Americans rock art images dating back in time from several thousand years ago to the 1800s. In this talk Dr. Wagner will present an overview of the types of rock art studies conducted in Illinois over the past 100 years and the types of images that have been discovered in the state as a result.

In recent years variety of new methods including digital photography, computer photo enhancement, photogrammetry, and the non-destructive study of the elemental analysis of the prehistoric pigments have greatly enhanced our ability to quickly and accurately record rock art sites without hurting them. This is extremely important as most of the rock art images that we have discovered are religious in nature and still hold spiritual importance for the modern-day descendants of the Indian peoples who created them.

Dr. Mark J. Wagner received his graduate degrees from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and Southern Illinois University Carbondale. He is currently the Director at the Center for Archaeological Investigations and a Professor in Anthropology at SIU Carbondale. His research interests include the study of Native American rock art Illinois, the archaeology of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, the Cherokee Trail of Tears, and the investigation of Underground Railroad sites contained on the Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois.

This program will premiere on the Library Facebook page at 7pm on April 21

To join this program, head to

https://www.facebook.com/mclibdotnet/

For more information call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net