Virtual Evenings Upstairs - Wild Mushrooms

× Expand McCracken County Public Library WILD MUSHROOMS! graphic Wild Mushrooms ! Exploring the Kingdom Fungi

WILD MUSHROOMS! Exploring the Kingdom Fungi

led by author Joe McFarland mycologist & author of Edible Wild Mushrooms of Illinois and Surrounding States

For anyone in our region who’d like to learn more about those curious wild mushrooms and other fungi that appear to pop up magically overnight on lawns and out in the woods along the trail, this program explains how mushrooms grow, why they benefit the habitat around them, and how foragers who’d like to identify the edible and toxic species can do so safely.

Upcoming local events and organizations for mushroom lovers will be discussed as well.

McFarland has worked at Giant City State Park in Makanda, Illinois as a staff writer for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and continue to serve as a mycologist.

His photographs have appeared in newspapers, books, magazines and on national television.

This program will premiere on the Library Facebook page at 7pm on May 5, 2022

To join this program, head to

https://www.facebook.com/mclibdotnet/

For more information call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net