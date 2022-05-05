Virtual Evenings Upstairs - Wild Mushrooms
to
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
WILD MUSHROOMS! graphic
Wild Mushrooms ! Exploring the Kingdom Fungi
led by author Joe McFarland mycologist & author of Edible Wild Mushrooms of Illinois and Surrounding States
For anyone in our region who’d like to learn more about those curious wild mushrooms and other fungi that appear to pop up magically overnight on lawns and out in the woods along the trail, this program explains how mushrooms grow, why they benefit the habitat around them, and how foragers who’d like to identify the edible and toxic species can do so safely.
Upcoming local events and organizations for mushroom lovers will be discussed as well.
McFarland has worked at Giant City State Park in Makanda, Illinois as a staff writer for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and continue to serve as a mycologist.
His photographs have appeared in newspapers, books, magazines and on national television.
This program will premiere on the Library Facebook page at 7pm on May 5, 2022
To join this program, head to
https://www.facebook.com/mclibdotnet/
For more information call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net