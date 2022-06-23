Virtual Evenings Upstairs -Paducah Aviation

× Expand McCracken County Public Library Paducah Aviation and Barkley Regional Airport History graphic Paducah Aviation and Barkley Regional Airport History

Paducah Aviation and Barkley Regional Airport History

led by J.T. Crawford, writer & Television Producer WKCTC

Paducah is a regional hub in many ways, and aviation is no exception. For over 80 years, we’ve been home to a regional airport that has served those traveling for business, visiting family, and heading out on vacations. But it’s been well over a century since the first airplane took to the Paducah skies. What started as an exhibition flight eventually turned into a vital, thriving necessity to our survival.

This presentation looks at the early days of Paducah’s aviation history, the history of Barkley Regional Airport, and its continuing story as we fly into the future.

For the past 16 years, J.T. has served as an Associate Editor of Paducah Life Magazine where he has written on a variety of topics, especially those exploring Paducah’s history. Most recently, he accepted a position with WKCTC as a Television Producer. J.T. loves to find those stories that have been hidden with time, bringing them back to the forefront as we continue to learn where we’ve been and who we are.

This program will premiere on the Library Facebook page at 7pm on June 23

To join this program, head to

https://www.facebook.com/mclibdotnet/

For more information call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net