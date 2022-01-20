Virtual Evenings Upstairs series -Wicked Western Kentucky at McCraken County Library

Wicked Western Kentuckyled by author Richard ParkerJanuary 20, 2022, 7PM

Western Kentucky has always had a dark side. Mary James Trotter, an arrested moonshine-selling grandma, remarked to a judge that she "simply had to sell a little liquor now and then to take care of my four grandchildren." Rod Ferrell led a bloodsucking vampire cult in Murray, Kentucky, and traumatized parents of the 1990s. Court Street in Paducah was once home to several "disorderly houses" which supplied a number of prostitutes to those looking for a good time. For more than a century, a small stretch of road in McCracken County, Kentucky, has witnessed numerous murders. The two-mile stretch of road known as Pool Road in Paducah, Kentucky, could be the most perilous road in Western Kentucky.

Join award winning author Richard Parker as he takes you on a journey through four of Western Kentucky’s most nefarious people, places, and events from his new book Wicked Western Kentucky.

This program will premiere on the Library Facebook page at 7pm on January 20To join this program, head to https://www.facebook.com/mclibdotnet/

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net