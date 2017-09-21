Virtual Realities at the Morlan Gallery

Two virtual reality (VR) artworks allow visitors to experience different approaches to this new art form. "Dreams" offers a virtual gallery of 10 other-worldly places developed by HVREdev, a collective of individuals and small teams. To experience this self-guide dream tour, participants will need their own Android smartphone. "Virtual Realities," by Dima Strakovsky and Richie Hoagland, is at once a performance, an installation and a product demo. It explores the transformation of parent/child relationship brought about by the changes in contemporary technologies. Parent and child performers will play together using smart phone technology, virtual reality, and wireless networks. Gallery visitors participate as audience for the 15-minute performance (three 5-minutes scenarios) which is then followed by a 30-minute open discussion of the project and time for the audience to experience the artwork. Please visit our website for "Virtual Realities" performance dates and times.

Through October 13

Monday-Friday, 12PM-5PM

Morlan Gallery, Transylvania University | W 4th St

For more information visit transy.edu