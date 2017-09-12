Lake Effect at the Morlan Gallery

Transylvania University 300 North Broadway Road , Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Lake Effect at the Morlan Gallery

This exhibition, facilitated by Trevor Martin '92, Executive Director of Exhibitions at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, features a quartet of contemporary artists connected to the city of Chicago: Claire Ashley, Susanna Coffey, Jaclyn Mednicov

and Maryam Taghavi. Through painting, sculpture, installation, and video, their works celebrate color, texture, and repetition to interrogate a range of material use and form. 

Through October 18

Morlan Gallery, Transylvania University | 300 N Broadway

Monday-Friday, 12PM-5PM

859.233.8142

Transy.edu

For more information visit transy.edu

Info
Transylvania University 300 North Broadway Road , Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Art & Exhibitions
