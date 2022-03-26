× Expand Vision Duet Vision Duet

Vision Duet at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Vision Duet presents “Genre-fication,” an exploration of musical genres and sonic possibilities for Violin and Percussion. This exciting program features works by classical and contemporary composers and introduces multidisciplinary elements of modern performance. Ariel Horowitz and Britton-René Collins are recipients of the 2020 Concert Artist Guild’s Competition’s Ambassador Prize, awarded to musicians who show an exceptional level of virtuosity and humanity in their interest in community engagement and bringing the voices of new composers to the forefront.

For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org