Visiting Professor of Preaching to Speak at Campbellsville

to Google Calendar - Visiting Professor of Preaching to Speak at Campbellsville - 2020-02-05 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Visiting Professor of Preaching to Speak at Campbellsville - 2020-02-05 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Visiting Professor of Preaching to Speak at Campbellsville - 2020-02-05 10:00:00 iCalendar - Visiting Professor of Preaching to Speak at Campbellsville - 2020-02-05 10:00:00

Campbellsville University 1 University Dr, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

Visiting Professor of Preaching to Speak at Campbellsville

Dr. Lewis Brogdon, visiting professor of Preaching and Black Studies at Baptist Seminary of Kentucky and chair of the Religious Studies Department at Simmons College, will speak at Campbellsville University chapel Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. in Ransdell Chapel, 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville, Ky.

The public is invited to hear Brogdon who is a popular preacher, lecturer and panelist.

Campbellsville University is a widely-acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 10,000 students offering over 90 programs of study including 20 master’s degrees, six postgraduate areas and seven pre-professional programs. The university has off-campus centers in Kentucky cities Louisville, Harrodsburg, Somerset, Hodgenville and Liberty  with instructional sites in Elizabethtown, Owensboro and Summersville, all in Kentucky, and one in Costa Mesa, Calif., and a full complement of online programs. The website for complete information is campbellsville.edu.

For more information call 270-789-5266 or visit campbellsville.edu

Info

Campbellsville University 1 University Dr, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality, Talks & Readings
270-789-5266
to Google Calendar - Visiting Professor of Preaching to Speak at Campbellsville - 2020-02-05 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Visiting Professor of Preaching to Speak at Campbellsville - 2020-02-05 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Visiting Professor of Preaching to Speak at Campbellsville - 2020-02-05 10:00:00 iCalendar - Visiting Professor of Preaching to Speak at Campbellsville - 2020-02-05 10:00:00