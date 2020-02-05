Visiting Professor of Preaching to Speak at Campbellsville

Dr. Lewis Brogdon, visiting professor of Preaching and Black Studies at Baptist Seminary of Kentucky and chair of the Religious Studies Department at Simmons College, will speak at Campbellsville University chapel Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. in Ransdell Chapel, 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville, Ky.

The public is invited to hear Brogdon who is a popular preacher, lecturer and panelist.

Campbellsville University is a widely-acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 10,000 students offering over 90 programs of study including 20 master’s degrees, six postgraduate areas and seven pre-professional programs. The university has off-campus centers in Kentucky cities Louisville, Harrodsburg, Somerset, Hodgenville and Liberty with instructional sites in Elizabethtown, Owensboro and Summersville, all in Kentucky, and one in Costa Mesa, Calif., and a full complement of online programs. The website for complete information is campbellsville.edu.

For more information call 270-789-5266 or visit campbellsville.edu