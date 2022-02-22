× Expand Arts Association of Oldham County Viva Italia at Gallery 104

Viva Italia at Gallery 104 in LaGrange

Enjoy local artist's interpretations of Italy. This exhibit showcases artists from the Arts Association of Oldham County (AAOOC). The AAOOC owns Gallery 104 in downtown La Grange and hosts many juried fine art exhibits throughout the year. In addition to viewing the exhibit, you can purchase a hand-crafted piece of artwork for yourself or find the perfect gift for someone else.

For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/