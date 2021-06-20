Vocal Arts Camp at Murray State
Vocal Arts Camp at Murray State
Open to rising 9th graders through recent grads. This week-long camp will immerse you in the vocal arts, encourage, and educate in musicianship and healthy vocal production. Experience voice instruction, acting and movement workshops, and music literacy classes. Campers will perform a mixture of solo, chamber, and choral music on the final day of the program. No previous vocal training is required. Commuter and overnight options. Scholarships available.
