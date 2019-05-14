× Expand SAV SAV

Voice-Over-Class at Muhammad Ali Center

In what could be the most enlightening 2 hours you’ve ever spent, this class will show you how you can actually begin using your speaking voice for commercials, films, videos, and more. Most people go about it the wrong way. In this introductory class, you will learn about a unique, outside the box way to break into this creative, fulfilling, and potentially lucrative industry. Voice-overs can be managed on your own terms, on your own turf, in your own time, and with minimal overhead! Whether you choose to pursue voice-overs part-time or full-time, this could be the game changer you’ve been looking for.

COURSE INFORMATION

School Name and Location: Muhammad Ali Center, Classroom 110, 144 North Sixth Street Louisville, KY 40202

Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Fee: $40

Limited Seating

One Session

Ages 18+

Email: classes@suchavoice.com

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/2P7Qo5p

For more information visit suchavoice.com