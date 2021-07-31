Voices and Votes: Democracy in America at the Oldham County History Center

The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Kentucky Humanities Council, presents “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America.” The exhibition examines the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of a government “of, by and for the people,” and how each generation since continues to question how to form “a more perfect union.” Opening at the Oldham County History Center July 31, 2021, “Voices and Votes” will be on view through September 11, 2021.

The Oldham County History Center and the surrounding community has been chosen by the Kentucky Humanities Council to host “Voices and Votes” as part of the Museum on Main Street program—a national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations. The exhibition will tour six communities in Kentucky from March 27, 2021 through December 11, 2021.

“‘Voice and Votes’ allows us to reflect on Oldham County’s history and explore what it means to be an active participant in the governance of not only the country but also this community,” said Dr. Nancy Theiss, Executive Director. “We want to convene conversations about and have developed local exhibitions and public programs to complement the Smithsonian exhibition.” Such free events include “Oldham Voices, Kentucky Votes”, a panel discussion with Oldham County Clerk Julie Barr, Speaker of the Kentucky House Rep. David W. Osborne, and Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, at the John W. Black Center on August 19, and Barnyard Fun: Voices and Votes, a family program at the History Center on August 21.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org