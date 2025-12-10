Vows with your Valentine at Frazier Kentucky History Museum

Frazier Kentucky History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Let us sweat the small stuff with memorable mini-matrimony ceremonies on Valentine’s Day!

Package per couple plus up to ten guests includes:

· Ordained Ceremony in Order of the Writ

· Champagne toast & cake in the Speakeasy

· One complimentary portrait/videography of the ceremony

· Floral décor provided by Michaelis Events

· All gallery access, including Davis Jewelers’ Love & Marriage exhibition

Make history at the Frazier by letting us write the first chapter with you!

Cost: $500

For additional information, contact events@fraziermuseum.org or (502) 587-0941.

*Applies to February 14, 2026, only. Spots are limited!

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org

Art & Exhibitions, Bridal, History
