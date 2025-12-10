Vows with your Valentine at Frazier Kentucky History Museum
Frazier Kentucky History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Frazier Kentucky History Museum
Vows with your Valentine at Frazier Kentucky History Museum
Let us sweat the small stuff with memorable mini-matrimony ceremonies on Valentine’s Day!
Package per couple plus up to ten guests includes:
· Ordained Ceremony in Order of the Writ
· Champagne toast & cake in the Speakeasy
· One complimentary portrait/videography of the ceremony
· Floral décor provided by Michaelis Events
· All gallery access, including Davis Jewelers’ Love & Marriage exhibition
Make history at the Frazier by letting us write the first chapter with you!
Cost: $500
For additional information, contact events@fraziermuseum.org or (502) 587-0941.
*Applies to February 14, 2026, only. Spots are limited!
For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org