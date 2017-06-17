W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival in Henderson

Audubon Mill Park 101 North Water Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420

The W. C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival in Henderson, Kentucky, is a four-day musical event featuring blues and Zydeco bands from across the United States. Now in its 27th year, the festival is one of the largest free music festivals in the country and remains dedicated to celebrating the life and legacy of blues composer W.C. Handy, who is credited as the Father of the Blues. Handy lived in Henderson as a young man and met his wife while playing music there. He later wrote that it was in Henderson that he learned to “appreciate the music of my people” and “started thinking about” expressing his experiences through a new musical format – giving birth to the blues.

The four-day free music festival offers blues and Zydeco bands from across the United States, a “street strut” showcasing attendees’ best Dixieland Jazz attire, kids’ activities, and a number of related events hosted by local businesses and organizations. This year’s headliner acts include Coco Montoya, Tab Benoit, Wet Willie and Samantha Fish.

For more information visit handyblues.org

Audubon Mill Park 101 North Water Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420

