WITCH casts a spell at The Carnegie

to

The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011

 The Carnegie and University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) are joining forces this November for Jen Silverman’s WITCH.A beguiling devil arrives in a quiet English town to bargain for the souls of its residents in exchange for their darkest wishes — unexpected passions flare, alliances are formed, and the village is forever changed. This smart modern fable explores the intricacies of temptation and resilience.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
