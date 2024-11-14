WITCH casts a spell at The Carnegie

The Carnegie and University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) are joining forces this November for Jen Silverman’s WITCH.A beguiling devil arrives in a quiet English town to bargain for the souls of its residents in exchange for their darkest wishes — unexpected passions flare, alliances are formed, and the village is forever changed. This smart modern fable explores the intricacies of temptation and resilience.

