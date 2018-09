WWE LIVE at KFC Yum! Center

Don't miss WWE LIVE when it stops at KFC Yum! Center on October 8th. See AJ STYLES vs. SAMOA JOE in a WWE Championship Match, RUSEV vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA in a United States Championship Match, and CHARLOTTE FLAIR vs. BECKY LYNCH vs. CARMELLA in a SmackDown Women's Championship Triple Threat Match + many more!

For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com