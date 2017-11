WWE Live Holiday Tour at KFC Yum! Center

Don't miss the WWE LIVE HOLIDAY TOUR when it stops at KFC Yum! Center on December 10th. Watch your favorite WWE superstars WWE Champion Jinder Mahal with the Singh Brothers, United States Champion BARON CORBIN, "The Artist" SHINSUKE NAKAMURA, RANDY ORTON, AJ STYLES and many more!*

*Card subject to change without notice

For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com