WWE Monday Night RAW at KFC Yum! Center

WWE Monday Night RAW returns to the KFC Yum! Center for the first time in 10 years! The longest-running weekly episodic program in primetime cable history will broadcast to the world LIVE on Monday, May 18, 2020. Match ups include 2020 Royal Rumble Match Winner Drew McIntyre challenge Randy Orton. Plus, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble Match Winner Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens and many more.

For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com