Wait Until Dark at Barn Lot Theater

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Barn Lot Theater 207 South Main Street, Edmonton, Kentucky 42129

Wait Until Dark at Barn Lot Theater

Wait Until Dark

October 15-18, 20, & 22-25, 2026

This gripping thriller tells the story of a blind woman who becomes the target of dangerous criminals. With suspense and tension, the play keeps audiences on the edge of their seats as it unfolds in a chilling game of cat and mouse.

Rated PG-13 for intense suspense, peril, and thematic elements involving violence and crime.

For more information call 270-432-2276 or visit barnlot.org

Info

Barn Lot Theater 207 South Main Street, Edmonton, Kentucky 42129
Theater & Dance
270-432-2276
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