Wait Until Dark at Barn Lot Theater
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Barn Lot Theater 207 South Main Street, Edmonton, Kentucky 42129
Wait Until Dark at Barn Lot Theater
Wait Until Dark
October 15-18, 20, & 22-25, 2026
This gripping thriller tells the story of a blind woman who becomes the target of dangerous criminals. With suspense and tension, the play keeps audiences on the edge of their seats as it unfolds in a chilling game of cat and mouse.
Rated PG-13 for intense suspense, peril, and thematic elements involving violence and crime.
For more information call 270-432-2276 or visit barnlot.org