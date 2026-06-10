Wait Until Dark at Barn Lot Theater

Wait Until Dark

October 15-18, 20, & 22-25, 2026

This gripping thriller tells the story of a blind woman who becomes the target of dangerous criminals. With suspense and tension, the play keeps audiences on the edge of their seats as it unfolds in a chilling game of cat and mouse.

Rated PG-13 for intense suspense, peril, and thematic elements involving violence and crime.

For more information call 270-432-2276 or visit barnlot.org