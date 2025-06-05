Waitress at Market House Theatre

Featuring memorable music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles, the story centers on Jenna, a baker who dreams of escaping her job, small town, and rocky marriage. Adapted from the 2007 film, it’s a satisfying celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a homemade pie.

For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org