Waitress at Market House Theatre

Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Featuring memorable music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles, the story centers on Jenna, a baker who dreams of escaping her job, small town, and rocky marriage. Adapted from the 2007 film, it’s a satisfying celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a homemade pie.
For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance