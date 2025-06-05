Waitress at Market House Theatre

to

Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Waitress at Market House Theatre

Featuring memorable music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles, the story centers on Jenna, a baker who dreams of escaping her job, small town, and rocky marriage. Adapted from the 2007 film, it’s a satisfying celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a homemade pie.

For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org

Info

Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
270-444-6828
to
Google Calendar - Waitress at Market House Theatre - 2025-06-05 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Waitress at Market House Theatre - 2025-06-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Waitress at Market House Theatre - 2025-06-05 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Waitress at Market House Theatre - 2025-06-05 18:00:00 ical