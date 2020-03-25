Waitress at RiverPark Center

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “​The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying run-in with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Brought to life by a groundbreaking, all-female creative team, this Tony Award®​ ​-nominated hit features original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy®​ ​nominee Sara Bareilles (“Love Song,” “Brave”), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (​I Am Sam​) and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (​Pippin, ​Finding Neverland​).

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org