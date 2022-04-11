Waitress at RiverPark Center
to
RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303
Waitress at RiverPark Center
WAITRESS, the Broadway musical baked from the heart, is coming to the RiverPark Center on April 11th 2022!
Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying run-in with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it.
Brought to life by a groundbreaking, all-female creative team, this Tony Award® -nominated hit features original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles (“Love Song,” “Brave”), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland).
For more information call (270) 687-2770 or visit riverparkcenter.org