Waitress at the Carson Center

The Carson Center is pleased to announce the new 2019-2020 Broadway Season at the Carson Center. There will be one performance for all shows. Broadway Series Subscription Renewal Forms will be mailed to current subscribers. New and Renewing Subscribers will be able to purchase online. Subscriptions start at $310.17. For questions, please visit the Carson Center Box Office or call (270) 450-4444. CSI and Baptist Health Paducah are the season sponsors.

Subscriptions for the coming year will include seven productions:

Once On This Island on October 12, 2019;

Escape To Margaritaville on November 4, 2019;

Fiddler On the Roof on December 26, 2019;

The SpongeBob Musical on January 20, 2020;

Waitress on March 19, 2020,

Bandstand on April 20, 2020

Beautiful on June 8, 2020.

Waitress Inspired by the beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town. A baking contest and the town’s new doctor may offer her a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength to rebuild her own life. Don’t miss this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org