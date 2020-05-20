Walk on the Wild Side for Preschoolers at Audubon State Park

Help your child discover how wildlife and nature shapes our world in Walk on the Wild Side, a 60-minute interactive program for preschool children, ages 3-5. This monthly children's lesson will bring nature into focus through play, creativity, and exploration. Each program will involve a variety of activities: games, crafts, storybooks, live animal visits, hikes, songs, and more! Pre-registration is required; Cost is $5 per child. Meets monthly on Wednesdays, at 10 A.M., in the Audubon Museum.To register your child, please contact Lisa Hoffman, (270)826-2247, ext. 228 or email to: lisa.hoffman@ky.gov.

3/11/2020 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

4/15/2020 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

5/20/2020 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

6/10/2020 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

7/8/2020 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

8/12/2020 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

9/9/2020 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

10/14/2020 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

For more information call (270) 826-4424 or visit parks.ky.gov