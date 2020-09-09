Walk on the Wild Side for Preschoolers at Audubon State Park
John James Audubon State Park 3100 Highway 41N, Henderson County, Kentucky 42420
Help your child discover how wildlife and nature shapes our world in Walk on the Wild Side, a 60-minute interactive program for preschool children, ages 3-5. This monthly children's lesson will bring nature into focus through play, creativity, and exploration. Each program will involve a variety of activities: games, crafts, storybooks, live animal visits, hikes, songs, and more! Pre-registration is required; Cost is $5 per child. Meets monthly on Wednesdays, at 10 A.M., in the Audubon Museum.To register your child, please contact Lisa Hoffman, (270)826-2247, ext. 228 or email to: lisa.hoffman@ky.gov.
3/11/2020 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM
4/15/2020 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM
5/20/2020 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM
6/10/2020 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM
7/8/2020 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM
8/12/2020 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM
9/9/2020 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM
10/14/2020 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM
For more information call (270) 826-4424 or visit parks.ky.gov