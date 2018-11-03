Walk through the pages of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein at the Carnegie

Carnegie Classics, the most shocking event of the year, is on Saturday, November 3, 7:00-11:00 pm.

AthensWest Theatre Company will present two short pop-up plays of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, adapted by Bo List and directed by Joe Ferrell. Found-object artist and iconic sculptor Robert Morgan will create the mate that Victor's monster always wanted. Lexington Film League is stitching together a cinematic surprise; Leaden Verse will perform an electric light and sound show, and gothic rock with David Austin will prove our hearts still beat.

Come dressed as your favorite version of the monster, monster's mate, Frankenstein or grab your darkest, gothic garb.

Featuring a Monster Mashed potato bar, little franks, and other adaptions and an open bar with steins of beer and signature cocktails.

Blue Stallion Brewing is creating a new beer just for this event! Visit the brewery in October for your very own taste test.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door

For more information call (859) 254-4175 or visit Carnegiecenterlex.org