Walk, Wine & Dine in Nicholasville

Stroll the streets of Downtown Nicholasville as you enjoy a four course meal paired with wines from local wineries. Meet the wine makers and owners of First Vineyard, 1922 House Vineyard and Winey, Ghost Fox Winery. Music, delectable food and tantalizing wines await you as you move from each location. Seating is LIMITED, get your tickets TODAY!

For more information call 859-887-4351 or visit kywinefest.com