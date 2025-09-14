Walk4Hearing at EP Tom Sawyer State Park

E.P Tom Sawyer State Park. 3000 Freys Hill Rd., Louisville, Kentucky 40241

 Walk4Hearing at EP Tom Sawyer State Park

Walk4Hearing, hosted by the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), is a nationwide event that brings communities together to raise awareness and funds for hearing health. Participants walk to support people with hearing loss, connect with local partners, and help break down barriers through advocacy, education, and support programs.

For more information call 4105641519 or visit walk4hearing.org/Kentucky

Info

Charity & Fundraisers
4105641519
