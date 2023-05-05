The Carnegie Presents: Walkin' After Midnight: A Tribute to Patsy Cline

Playing May 5, 2023

Polish up your cowboy boots, and join Queen City Cabaret as they celebrate the songstress who changed the game for women in Country music-the one and only Patsy Cline. Before her untimely death in 1963 at the age of 30, Cline became one of the most influential singers of the 20th century, with hit recordings such as "I Fall to Pieces," "Walkin' After Midnight," and the #1 jukebox sensation, "Crazy." Featuring performances by the Cincinnati Boychoir, this one-night-only showcase of vintage country hits is one you won't want to miss!

Runtime: 2 hours with 20 min intermission

For more information call 859.957.1940 or visit thecarnegie.com