Walkin' After Midnight: A Tribute to Patsy Cline

to

The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011

The Carnegie Presents: Walkin' After Midnight: A Tribute to Patsy Cline

Playing May 5, 2023

Polish up your cowboy boots, and join Queen City Cabaret as they celebrate the songstress who changed the game for women in Country music-the one and only Patsy Cline. Before her untimely death in 1963 at the age of 30, Cline became one of the most influential singers of the 20th century, with hit recordings such as "I Fall to Pieces," "Walkin' After Midnight," and the #1 jukebox sensation, "Crazy." Featuring performances by the Cincinnati Boychoir, this one-night-only showcase of vintage country hits is one you won't want to miss!

Runtime: 2 hours with 20 min intermission

For  more information call 859.957.1940 or visit thecarnegie.com

Info

The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011
Theater & Dance
859.957.1940
to
Google Calendar - Walkin' After Midnight: A Tribute to Patsy Cline - 2023-05-05 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Walkin' After Midnight: A Tribute to Patsy Cline - 2023-05-05 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Walkin' After Midnight: A Tribute to Patsy Cline - 2023-05-05 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Walkin' After Midnight: A Tribute to Patsy Cline - 2023-05-05 19:00:00 ical