Walking Across Egypt at Pioneer Playhouse

Adapted by Catherine BushFrom the book by Clyde Edgerton

July 1 -July 19

Mattie Rigsbee is definitely slowing down. So instead of taking in that little stray at her door, she calls the dogcatcher, which unwittingly sets off a chain of events that include car theft, prison breaks, and a juvenile delinquent named Wesley. Armed with only her mouthwatering corn bread and a deep, abiding faith, Mattie is determined to make things right…if she can just stay out of jail herself! A funny, uplifting southern comedy.

For more information and for reservations call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.