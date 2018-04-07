Walking in Wildflowers at Shaker Village

Enjoy a guided walk along the Kentucky River Palisades to view spring ephemeral wildflowers in bloom. While the timing of specific blooms is hard to predict, be assured you will see signs of warmer weather around the corner!

Location: Meet at the Welcome Center (Carpenters’ Shop)

Program fee includes one complimentary admission to Shaker Village.

Discovery Trek availability is limited, and advanced registration and non-refundable prepayment is required. Day of walk-ins may be taken if space is available.

$15 per person.

For more information visit shakervillageky.org