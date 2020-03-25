Walter Mosley: In Conversation at Carnegie

In his first-ever visit to Lexington, renowned mystery author Walter Mosley–winner of an O. Henry Award and a Grammy, among other awards–will help local writers create rich, vivid stories that “transcend convention and truly stand out.” In an evening conversation with Carnegie Center Executive Director Neil Chethik, Mr. Mosley will answer questions on character, plot, voice, and writing characters across racial/ethnic lines.

Walter Mosley is the author of more than 40 books, including the major bestselling mystery series featuring Easy Rawlins. He has also written literary fiction, science fiction, political monographs, a young adult novel, and The Elements of Fiction, a book for writers.

This is a free event. Pre-registration is required (limited seats available).

For more information call (859) 254-4175 or visit Carnegiecenterlex.org