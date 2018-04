Ward Hall Open House

Ward Hall, completed in 1857, is considered one of the nation's finest Greek Revival-style mansions. Ward Hall's center hallway is dominated by a copy of George Peter Alexander Healey's 1860 portrait of Sallie Ward, a celebrated Kentucky belle of her day.

June 2 & 3 | Open 1-6 pm

June 9 & 10 | Open 1-6 pm

July 7 & 8 | Open 1-6 pm

July 14 & 15 | Open 1-6 pm

August 4 & 5 | Open 1-6 pm

August 11 & 12 | Open 1-6 pm

September 1-3 | Open 1-6 pm

September 8 & 9 | Open 1-6 pm

October 6 & 7 | Open 1-6 pm

October 13 & 14 | Open 1-6 pm

November 3 & 4 | Open 1-6 pm

November 10 & 11 | Open 1-6 pm

Admission :

• Adults - $7

• Ages 12-18 - $5

• Under 12 - Free

For more information call (502) 863-5356 or visit wardhall.net