Warrant at SKyPAC
to
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Rock out at SKyPAC as WARRANT takes the stage on Friday, April 18th, with special guest FireHouse! Experience a night of legendary rock hits and unforgettable energy.
From WARRANT’s “Cherry Pie” and “Heaven” to FireHouse’s “Love of a Lifetime,” this is a concert no rock fan will want to miss.
For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com
Info
Concerts & Live Music