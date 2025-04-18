Warrant at SKyPAC

to

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Warrant at SKyPAC

 Rock out at SKyPAC as WARRANT takes the stage on Friday, April 18th, with special guest FireHouse!  Experience a night of legendary rock hits and unforgettable energy.

From WARRANT’s “Cherry Pie” and “Heaven” to FireHouse’s “Love of a Lifetime,” this is a concert no rock fan will want to miss. 

For more information call  270.904.1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Concerts & Live Music
270.904.1880
to
Google Calendar - Warrant at SKyPAC - 2025-04-18 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Warrant at SKyPAC - 2025-04-18 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Warrant at SKyPAC - 2025-04-18 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Warrant at SKyPAC - 2025-04-18 19:30:00 ical