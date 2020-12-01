Warren County Public Library Presents Scott Hamilton

FREE!

The most recognized male figure skating star in the world, Scott Hamilton has won 70 titles, awards and honors including an Emmy Award nomination, induction into the United States Olympic Hall of Fame and a privileged member of the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame.

In 1984, Scott captured the attention of the world with his Olympic Gold medal performances in Sarajevo and since has shared his love and enthusiasm for the sport as a analyst/commentator, performer, producer and best-selling author ( Finish First: Winning Changes Everything , 2018; The Great Eight , 2009; Landing It , 1999). He further inspires others as a speaker, humanitarian, and as a cancer and pituitary brain tumor survivor

Face coverings and social distancing required upon entry.

For more information call (270) 781-4882 or visit warrenpl.org