Water Wonderland with Scuba Santa at Newport Aquarium

November 24 – December 31

Daily from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.*

Discover the magic of Water Wonderland as Newport Aquarium presents a holiday celebration under the sea. It’s an experience that's overflowing with enchantment and fun experiences the whole family will love.

Join the fun as Scuba Santa fills his air tank with magic bubbles - and sends them throughout the Aquarium creating an enchanted Water Wonderland. Be amazed as you're surrounded by lights and bubbles dancing to holiday music in Shark Ray Bay Theater, where you'll also have the opportunity to meet Scuba Santa one-on-one.

The undersea celebration continues with holiday music and more magical bubbles as you journey through the Seahorses: Unbridled Fun Gallery, where the ceiling is filled with hundreds of twinkling sea creature lights. The white gators in Gator Alley are having fun with a truckload of seasonal cheer and special decorations. Now even Mighty Mike loves the holidays.

The all-new Water Wonderland with Scuba Santa is a truly wondrous experience where families connect and interact with the magic of an undersea holiday celebration.

For more information call (859) 261-7444 or visit newportaquarium.com