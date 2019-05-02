Water is Life at the Living Arts and Science Center

Living Arts and Science Center 362 North Martin Luther King Boulevard, Lexington, Kentucky

Water is Life at the Living Arts and Science Center

The Living Arts & Science Center | 362 N Martin Luther King Blvd

Join us for a festive evening of hands-on H2O science!  Learn about the importance of water quality and conservation by visiting all of our interactive water activity stations!

·         Touch and learn about our LIVE African Penguin guest from the Wave Foundation at Newport Aquarium

·         Perform water testing on local water samples

·         View Ice Worlds & H2O Cycle Planetarium Shows

·         Experiment with stream table activities & play water conservation games

·         Make a rain gauge and learn about how to integrate water conservation at home

·         Discover microscopic living organisms under the scopes

·         PreK kids – enjoy water play and H2O games

 The Living Arts & Science Center is a not-for-profit organization and requests a Discovery Night donation of $2.00 per person.

For more information call (859) 252-5222 or visit lasclex.org

Living Arts and Science Center 362 North Martin Luther King Boulevard, Lexington, Kentucky
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
859.252.5222
