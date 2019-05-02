Water is Life at the Living Arts and Science Center

The Living Arts & Science Center | 362 N Martin Luther King Blvd

Join us for a festive evening of hands-on H2O science! Learn about the importance of water quality and conservation by visiting all of our interactive water activity stations!

· Touch and learn about our LIVE African Penguin guest from the Wave Foundation at Newport Aquarium

· Perform water testing on local water samples

· View Ice Worlds & H2O Cycle Planetarium Shows

· Experiment with stream table activities & play water conservation games

· Make a rain gauge and learn about how to integrate water conservation at home

· Discover microscopic living organisms under the scopes

· PreK kids – enjoy water play and H2O games

The Living Arts & Science Center is a not-for-profit organization and requests a Discovery Night donation of $2.00 per person.

For more information call (859) 252-5222 or visit lasclex.org