Watercolor Club at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Watercolor Club: WINTER | Thursdays, January 15th & 29th-February 12th & 26th | 6 PM - 7:30 PM | Recommended for ages 12+

Immerse yourself in a watercolor experience for beginners and experienced artists alike! Learn to paint Winter sketches as you work through Emily Lex Studio’s watercolor workbook (included with purchase).

Delight in the little things, then capture them through pretty watercolor puddles and the encouragement of others. Beauty matters. It brings peace and joy to our souls and reminds us that there is good in the world and we are loved.

May you find delight and encouragement in this class–artist approved by Emily Lex herself.

“What does it mean to be an artist? Here’s what I’ve landed on:

Being an artist is about making art, yes, but also more.

It is about seeing.

It’s slowing down, paying attention, taking a breath, and noticing.

It’s using our gifts and talents and passions to love and serve and add beauty to the world, each of us in our own creative way.” -Emily Lex

Instructor: Dionna Baker/Christina Browning

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org