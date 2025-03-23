× Expand Lynn Busch Watercolor Pencil Tips & Techniques

Watercolor Pencil Tips & Techniques at Preston Arts Center

Join in on this special event sponsored by General Pencil!

All participants will get their own set of Watercolor Pencils and other goodies too!

Kathi Hanson is known for her expertise in water media art. Join us for this two hour event where she shares watercolor pencil do’s and don’ts PLUS her Signature “Special Effect Techniques” that add depth, texture, and interest within watercolor paintings.

Meet our special guest!

Kathi Hanson has been teaching workshops across the U.S.A. and Canada

for the past thirty-five years. She is known for her vast knowledge of subject matter and unique special effect techniques in multiple mediums. Her workshops are very popular due to her creative, informative, teaching style and the personal attention she gives to each student.

Kathi has won several awards for her work, has published over 75 art related articles in national art magazines, collaborated/created artwork for several Art Technique books on the market, and has created instructional technique DVDs in several mediums available through websites and local art stores.

For more information call 502-454-9954.