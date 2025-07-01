Watercolor at Gallery 104

Gallery 104 104 East Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

A competitive art show showcasing all mediums of art to interpret the theme, Watercolor, in each artists own creative way. Hosted by the Arts Association of Oldham County and exhibited at Gallery 104 in La Grange from July 1st – 26th.

For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
