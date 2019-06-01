We Are Monsters at The Carnegie

The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011

We Are Monsters at The Carnegie

Friends and family, join us for a monster cabaret filled with quirky characters. Come see our Carnegie Student All-Stars perform the musical, WE ARE MONSTERS, a Beat by Beat Press production. The adventurous humans uncover the unlikeliest monsters only to discover there may be more to these monsters than meets the eye! But the fun doesn’t stop there, we’ll have activities for kids and monsters of all ages following the performance! 

For  more information call (859) 957-1940 or visit thecarnegie.com

The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
