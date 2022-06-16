× Expand We Still Like You: Louisville We Still Like You: Louisville

Louisville's favorite storytelling show is back at its new forever-home, Planet of the Tapes. We Still Like You is a show where storytellers tell true stories of shame or embarrassment, and an artist depicts their story LIVE while they tell it. The stories range from hilarious to heartbreaking - you never know what you're going to get. Hosted by Chris Vititoe & guest host Lena Beamish, with live art by Greg Welsh!

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

Be kind, Unwind.