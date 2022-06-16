We Still Like You: Louisville

to

Planet of the Tapes 640 Barret Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Louisville's favorite storytelling show is back at its new forever-home, Planet of the Tapes. We Still Like You is a show where storytellers tell true stories of shame or embarrassment, and an artist depicts their story LIVE while they tell it. The stories range from hilarious to heartbreaking - you never know what you're going to get. Hosted by Chris Vititoe & guest host Lena Beamish, with live art by Greg Welsh!

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

Be kind, Unwind.

Info

Planet of the Tapes 640 Barret Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Food & Drink, Theater & Dance
502-742-1003
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - We Still Like You: Louisville - 2022-06-16 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - We Still Like You: Louisville - 2022-06-16 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - We Still Like You: Louisville - 2022-06-16 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - We Still Like You: Louisville - 2022-06-16 20:00:00 ical