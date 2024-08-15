We Three Kings: An Elvis Experience at Pioneer Playhouse

Step into the world of Rock n Roll royalty for a one-of-a kind musical extravaganza leading us through the iconic eras of Elvis Presley! From the electrifying 50’s to the charm of the silver screen 60’s to the glitz and glamor of the Vegas concert years, a music journey by three different Elvis tribute artists plus a live band that you won’t want to miss!

For more information and for reservations call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.