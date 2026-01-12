Kings and Queens! at Pioneer Playhouse

A Night of Elvis, Dolly and Loretta!August 13, 14, & 15Join us for a music extravaganza celebrating the King of Rock n Roll (two Elvis tribute artists!) and the Queens of Country (Dolly and Loretta tribute artists!)

Live music by Kelly Caldwell and Kashmere!

Rated G

For more information and for reservations call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.