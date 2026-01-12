Kings and Queens! at Pioneer Playhouse
to
Pioneer Playhouse 840 Stanford Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Kings and Queens! at Pioneer Playhouse
A Night of Elvis, Dolly and Loretta!August 13, 14, & 15Join us for a music extravaganza celebrating the King of Rock n Roll (two Elvis tribute artists!) and the Queens of Country (Dolly and Loretta tribute artists!)
Live music by Kelly Caldwell and Kashmere!
Rated G
For more information and for reservations call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.
Info
Pioneer Playhouse 840 Stanford Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Food & Drink