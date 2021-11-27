We're Locals! at Planet of the Tapes

× Expand Planet of the Tapes A unique, live multimedia comedy show where two bozos try to blend in in a new city.

We’re Locals is a unique live multimedia show where two bozos (Dan Vetrano and Aaron Nevins) do their best to blend in with the natives in a completely different town every seven days, culminating in one dazzling show at the end of the week.

Dan and Aaron comb your bars, businesses and peculiar classified ads to find the most fascinating people around, following strange paths to meet even stranger strangers, scouring your thrift shops for choice finds, and generally embarking on insane life-changing experiences that they’ll tell you all about.

In addition, We’re Locals aims to showcase the colorful and vibrant idiosyncrasies of each town, rounding up local bands, comedians and artists and shining a spotlight on the workers, craftspeople and small businesses that make each place unique.

Come on out to We’re Locals for one night only of charmingly idiotic powerpoint presentations, games, surprises, and weird Wifi names from your neighborhood. By the end of the week, you might even confuse Dan and Aaron for your neighbors.

**PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED FOR ADMITTANCE**

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

Be kind,

Unwind

For more information call (502) 742-1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events